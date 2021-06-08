Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.41 Million

Equities analysts expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to post $283.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $285.30 million and the lowest is $282.40 million. Envestnet reported sales of $235.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ENV has been the topic of several research reports. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envestnet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.40. 9,941,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,627. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.93. Envestnet has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,420,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Envestnet by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 106,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 25,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

