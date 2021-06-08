RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Price Tops $0.0812 on Top Exchanges

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0812 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RedFOX Labs has a total market cap of $106.49 million and $1.22 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.64 or 0.00393121 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.40 or 0.00249063 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00158609 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00013416 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004269 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

