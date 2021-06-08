Function X (FX) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Function X has a market cap of $120.99 million and $607,566.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Function X coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Function X alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,469.59 or 0.99949218 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00040662 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00074702 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Function X

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 coins and its circulating supply is 358,934,082 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.