Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the highest is $2.14. Danaher posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.79 to $9.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.28 to $9.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. Danaher’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $240.20. 2,321,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,659. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $246.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $164.51 and a fifty-two week high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

