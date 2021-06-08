Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.500-1.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.63 billion-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.65 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $165.00.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,416,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,199,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.03. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $110.47 and a 12 month high of $166.51. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total value of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,936 shares of company stock worth $10,780,627. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Analog Devices stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.