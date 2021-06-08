DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043137 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00028134 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00009347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

