$0.52 EPS Expected for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) This Quarter

Analysts expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.55. Employers reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Employers had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $163.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,522. Employers has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $43.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Employers’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

In other news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at $917,757.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Employers by 90.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Employers by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

