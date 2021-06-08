SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Brokerages expect SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) to report ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.81) and the highest is ($0.64). SpringWorks Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.47) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.63). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.68) to ($2.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SpringWorks Therapeutics.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

Shares of SWTX traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.55. 337,080 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,517. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $96.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -62.90 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.93.

In related news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $680,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,511 shares in the company, valued at $12,083,173.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 38,425 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $2,652,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 908,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,194 shares of company stock valued at $3,466,310 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

