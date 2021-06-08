easyJet (EZJ) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of easyJet (LON: EZJ) in the last few weeks:

6/7/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

6/2/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on the stock.

6/1/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on the stock.

5/28/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

5/21/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/19/2021 – easyJet had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 845 ($11.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – easyJet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 940 ($12.28) price target on the stock.

4/16/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 960 ($12.54) price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 840 ($10.97) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – easyJet was given a new GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZJ stock traded up GBX 3.80 ($0.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 967 ($12.63). 2,945,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,483,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.42 billion and a PE ratio of -3.24. easyJet plc has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,974.82.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

