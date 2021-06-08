KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $55.50 million-56.50 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KNBE. UBS Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.62.

KNBE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 123,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,350. KnowBe4 has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $26.98.

In other news, major shareholder Vii Gp Ltd. Vepf purchased 1,875,000 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Lars Letonoff sold 252,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $4,045,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

