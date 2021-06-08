Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.39 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will report $2.39 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics reported sales of $1.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

DGX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.50.

Shares of DGX stock traded down $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $127.52. 941,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,724. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,049 shares of company stock worth $8,022,841 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.