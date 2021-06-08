Delphy Hits Market Capitalization of $435,989.01 (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Delphy has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. Delphy has a market capitalization of $435,989.01 and $38,265.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00072506 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004428 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00026948 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.00991051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,230.00 or 0.09631800 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00051068 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy (CRYPTO:DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

