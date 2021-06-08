BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc (LON:BERI) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust stock traded down GBX 0.65 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 101 ($1.32). The stock had a trading volume of 222,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,735. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 98.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27. BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 54.28 ($0.71) and a 1 year high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The stock has a market cap of £117.43 million and a PE ratio of 10.74.

