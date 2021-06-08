Analysts Expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $620.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to announce $620.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $649.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $580.87 million. Masonite International reported sales of $499.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $646.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.32 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 3.66%. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOOR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Masonite International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Masonite International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Masonite International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

In other Masonite International news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.22, for a total transaction of $292,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,028.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John H. Chuang bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,246,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 61,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Masonite International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter worth $3,199,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Masonite International by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.29. The stock had a trading volume of 59,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,547. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 1.76. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $62.98 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as architectural interior doors.

