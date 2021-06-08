TEMCO (TEMCO) Market Cap Achieves $16.71 Million

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market capitalization of $16.71 million and $3.33 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TEMCO has traded 16.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

TEMCO Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,110,969,019 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

