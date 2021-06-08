UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) & Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Head to Head Analysis

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) and UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance Of America Companies N/A -22.62% -2.39% UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A 91.54% 21.94%

64.4% of Finance Of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.2% of UWM Holdings Co. Class shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance Of America Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 UWM Holdings Co. Class 0 2 3 0 2.60

Finance Of America Companies presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 45.16%. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a consensus target price of $9.75, indicating a potential upside of 5.41%. Given Finance Of America Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Finance Of America Companies is more favorable than UWM Holdings Co. Class.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Finance Of America Companies and UWM Holdings Co. Class’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance Of America Companies N/A N/A -$1.13 million N/A N/A UWM Holdings Co. Class N/A N/A -$5.81 million N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Finance Of America Companies has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UWM Holdings Co. Class has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Finance Of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

