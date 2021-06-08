Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BOLT. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Bolt Biotherapeutics from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bolt Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 348,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,037. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $43.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 22.58 and a quick ratio of 22.58.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.22). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

