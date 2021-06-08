REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG stock traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $19.06. The company had a trading volume of 694,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $22.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 3.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

REVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.