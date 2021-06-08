Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BURBY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.65. 19,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.82. Burberry Group has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $31.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

