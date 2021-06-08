D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2021

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.25. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,892. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.