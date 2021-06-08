D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will report earnings of $2.83 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.68 and the highest is $3.25. D.R. Horton reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $10.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $12.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $12.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.04 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHI. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.62.

Shares of DHI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,670,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,892. D.R. Horton has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $106.89. The firm has a market cap of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $37,222.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $428,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $363,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

