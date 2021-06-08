Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives $47.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several brokerages have commented on ACLS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

ACLS stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.48. 122,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,302. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.87. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.40.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $132.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 10,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $413,473.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $2,954,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,407. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACLS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,535,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $757,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

