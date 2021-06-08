Zacks: Brokerages Expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.90 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will report sales of $2.90 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the highest is $3.14 billion. Targa Resources posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 90.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $12.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.23 billion to $14.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.79 billion to $15.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRGP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,925.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $950,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. 40,185,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,284,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.89. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $48.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

