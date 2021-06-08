Navcoin Price Hits $0.34 on Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $24.17 million and approximately $4.65 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007462 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004348 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000313 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00049038 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,496,402 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.