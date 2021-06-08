DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHI Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.02. DHI Group posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of DHI Group stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 98,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,193. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Global Beta Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in DHI Group by 266.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 14,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

