Brokerages Anticipate Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. Antares Pharma reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Get Antares Pharma alerts:

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 17.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Antares Pharma from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

In other Antares Pharma news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 274,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 480,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 254,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,153 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,186,000 after buying an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 280,816 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Antares Pharma by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 88,748 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATRS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $4.39. 936,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,971. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $741.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.45. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antares Pharma (ATRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.