Brokerages Set Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Target Price at €8.89

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €9.25 ($10.89).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €8.90 ($10.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

B4B3 stock remained flat at $€11.70 ($13.76) during midday trading on Thursday. 1,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,620. Metro has a 1 year low of €8.34 ($9.81) and a 1 year high of €13.00 ($15.29). The firm has a market cap of $34.81 million and a PE ratio of 7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €10.81.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

