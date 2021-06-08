Jonathan W. Byers Acquires 31,130 Shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Stock

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) CFO Jonathan W. Byers purchased 31,130 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.85 per share, for a total transaction of $57,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 490,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,080.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CCLP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,066. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.86. CSI Compressco LP has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $65.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.92 million. CSI Compressco had a negative net margin of 23.90% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSI Compressco LP will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CSI Compressco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the first quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CSI Compressco by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CSI Compressco by 6.0% during the first quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 223,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage companies in the United States, Mexico, Canada, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers GasJack and VJack electric powered low-horsepower compressor packages to provide production enhancement services for dry gas wells, liquid-loaded gas wells, and backside auto injection systems.

