Ashok Mishra Sells 13,000 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $88,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total transaction of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $187,569.12.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The stock has a market cap of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.56. Innodata Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INOD. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Innodata by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Innodata by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter worth $187,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 67,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

