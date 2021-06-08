Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Insider Roy Winston Sells 2,276 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) insider Roy Winston sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $138,927.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,096.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roy Winston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 31st, Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total transaction of $1,569,236.64.

Shares of PCRX stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.79. 340,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,183. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

