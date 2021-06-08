Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Receives $22.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.63.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded down $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 1,819,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,934,352. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Flex has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.11.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flex will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Flex news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 13,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $248,065.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 9,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $170,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,030 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,516 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

