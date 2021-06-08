Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HEP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 132,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,920. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.58. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Holly Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.