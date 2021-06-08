Greif (NYSE:GEF) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.110-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Greif stock traded up $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $60.42. 155,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,090. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. Greif has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89.

Get Greif alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.40.

In other news, VP Gary R. Martz sold 514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $31,636.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $85,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Greif

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.