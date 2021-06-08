Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Insider George J. Powers Sells 15,822 Shares

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of RXN traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,533. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.45. Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $27.15 and a 1 year high of $52.78.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Rexnord by 223.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Rexnord during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

