Nimiq (NIM) Price Reaches $0.0058 on Top Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $45.28 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,571.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.71 or 0.07535350 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $598.06 or 0.01781472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.51 or 0.00481095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00170101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $250.12 or 0.00745050 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.64 or 0.00487433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.83 or 0.00392689 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,529,275,830 coins and its circulating supply is 7,867,775,830 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

