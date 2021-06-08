$7.79 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will post $7.79 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.99 billion. Philip Morris International reported sales of $6.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.86 billion to $31.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $33.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $33.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share.

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.62.

Shares of PM traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.82. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $98.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.46.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,370 shares of company stock worth $4,135,557 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

