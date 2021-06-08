Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) will announce $5.49 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.61 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $2.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $21.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.41 billion to $22.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $21.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.59 billion to $22.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. MKM Partners raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $69,888,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 19,768 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,452,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 227.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 172,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appaloosa LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 8,395,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $223,475,000 after buying an additional 294,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.19. The stock had a trading volume of 12,064,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,252,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Occidental Petroleum has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

