Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.90

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.84, with a volume of 14513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.74.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MHGVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Mowi ASA had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 11.14%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1302 per share. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MHGVY)

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.

