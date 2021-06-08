Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $70.93

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $70.93 and last traded at $70.10, with a volume of 2100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. AlphaValue raised Kuehne + Nagel International to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kuehne + Nagel International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY)

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

