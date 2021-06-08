Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal Buys 5,805 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal bought 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $16,428.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,143.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 675,159 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 821,096 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,655 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 131.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

CPIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.