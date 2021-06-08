Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal Buys 5,805 Shares

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) SVP Martin E. Cearnal bought 5,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $16,428.15. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 148,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,143.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ CPIX traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.97. 18,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $3.94.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.34%.
CPIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.
See Also: What does a bar chart display?
Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.