Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.650-5.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.780. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Get Crane alerts:

NYSE:CR traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 230,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,597. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.71. Crane has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.