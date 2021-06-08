Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 20,300 Shares of Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,300 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $207,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 9,054 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $92,350.80.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $222,504.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 1,002 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $10,340.64.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 107,209 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total value of $1,103,180.61.

On Friday, April 9th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 19,014 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $195,844.20.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $204,000.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 20,000 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $202,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PUCK remained flat at $$9.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,026. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $3,003,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $2,418,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $2,247,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $2,218,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $1,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

