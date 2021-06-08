Ashok Mishra Sells 13,384 Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Stock

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra sold 13,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $94,089.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ashok Mishra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Ashok Mishra sold 13,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $88,530.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Ashok Mishra sold 3,450 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $22,459.50.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ashok Mishra sold 11,855 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $78,480.10.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Ashok Mishra sold 20,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total value of $133,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Ashok Mishra sold 50,000 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $311,500.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Ashok Mishra sold 30,952 shares of Innodata stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $187,569.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.27. The company had a trading volume of 270,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,712. The company has a market cap of $191.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.56. Innodata Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 135.3% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Innodata by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Company Profile

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.

