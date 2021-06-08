Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

MONDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America raised Mondi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONDY traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.98. The stock had a trading volume of 50,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.06. Mondi has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $57.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.80.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

