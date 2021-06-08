-$0.29 EPS Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACAD. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $26.57. 1,983,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,142. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $58.72.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,496,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,355,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,764,000 after buying an additional 112,408 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 133,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.