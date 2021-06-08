Insider Selling: Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mimecast alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $810,950.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $324,375.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $779,275.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $300,825.00.

NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.58. The company had a trading volume of 330,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Mimecast Limited has a 52 week low of $37.03 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.60.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Mimecast had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $133.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 393.4% during the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the period. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at $26,137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after acquiring an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Mimecast by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the 4th quarter valued at $32,595,000. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.