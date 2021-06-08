Insider Selling: Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Sells 12,796 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Julius Knowles sold 12,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total transaction of $638,392.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Julius Knowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Julius Knowles sold 8,812 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $462,718.12.

On Monday, May 3rd, Julius Knowles sold 44,816 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $2,576,023.68.

On Monday, April 5th, Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57.

On Thursday, April 1st, Julius Knowles sold 11,202 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.89, for a total transaction of $659,685.78.

Shares of KROS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 82,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 130,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 42,309 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $9,694,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 223,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

