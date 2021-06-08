Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Sells 30,429 Shares of Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 30,429 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $4,779,483.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FIVN traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 641,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,842. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.15 and a twelve month high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Five9 by 62.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 228,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,665,000 after buying an additional 87,651 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 692.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after buying an additional 52,258 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Five9 by 17.4% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 101,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Five9 from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.44.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

