Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Price Reaches $0.0584 on Major Exchanges

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $26.04 million and approximately $299,842.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0584 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00064732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00245603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00225296 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.73 or 0.01224561 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,750.01 or 1.00623908 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

