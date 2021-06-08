DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DiaSorin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DiaSorin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DSRLF remained flat at $$179.00 during trading on Thursday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.94. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $232.00.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics tests for private and hospital microbiology laboratories worldwide. The company offers testing kits for infectious diseases, such as gastrointestinal infections, bone and mineral metabolism, endocrinology, hypertension, oncology, onco-hematology, and autoimmunity.

