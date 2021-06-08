UniLend (UFT) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.12 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 8th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and approximately $6.12 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00003391 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, UniLend has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00071926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004421 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00026692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.69 or 0.00994894 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,223.72 or 0.09611357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00050704 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UniLend is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

Buying and Selling UniLend

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UFTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.